Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 80,112 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.