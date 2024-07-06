Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,633 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after buying an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,793,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,629 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after buying an additional 891,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

