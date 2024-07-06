Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $133.22. 1,029,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

