Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $215.86. 945,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

