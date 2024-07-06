Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Legacy Trust increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

CL traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $97.05. 2,844,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

