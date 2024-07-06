Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

