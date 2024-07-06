Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $530.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

