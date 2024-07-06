Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 6,153,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

