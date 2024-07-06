Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.60. 1,191,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.94%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

