Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 380,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

