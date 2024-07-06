Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV remained flat at $87.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 381,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

