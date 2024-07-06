Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.33% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,217,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,424 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,239. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $78.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $966.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

