Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VXF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.94. 241,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,315. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.