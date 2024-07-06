Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.76. 12,243,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

