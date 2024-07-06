Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 377.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $226,175,000 after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.19 on Friday, reaching $578.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.61 and its 200-day moving average is $534.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

