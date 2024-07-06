Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.94 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,540. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

