Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.88. 1,274,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.27. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

