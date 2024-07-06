Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 399.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 425.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter.

IYH traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. 87,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

