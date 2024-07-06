Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

