Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 409,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

