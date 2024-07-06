Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,737,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,477,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.25. 893,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.60.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.