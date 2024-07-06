Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 523,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $121.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.