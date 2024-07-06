Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.67. 1,381,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.38 and its 200-day moving average is $251.29.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

