Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWK stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.08. 12,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. The company has a market cap of $736.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

