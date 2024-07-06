Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,850,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,807 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.