Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ONEOK by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $82.25. 1,314,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

