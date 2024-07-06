Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:TGT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
