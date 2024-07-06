Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 669,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after buying an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,540,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 488,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after buying an additional 482,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,624,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 472,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 633,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,141. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

