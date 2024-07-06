Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 570,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $281,992,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $75,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

