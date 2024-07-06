Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.09. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,712,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

