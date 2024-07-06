Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $55,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

