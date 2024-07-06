Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. 843,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.