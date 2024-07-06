Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,997,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,008. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $223.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

