Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.63. 2,488,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,332. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.