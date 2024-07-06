Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 29,233 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,630.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOOV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.41. 75,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

