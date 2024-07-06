Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,419 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $83.35. 33,708 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

