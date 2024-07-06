Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 365,371 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. 2,114,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,368. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

