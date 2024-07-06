Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 55,876 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

