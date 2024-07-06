Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $9,048,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $24,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Down 2.0 %

CMI stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.63. 772,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,059. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

