Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.64. 1,018,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

