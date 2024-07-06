Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

