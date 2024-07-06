Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,074.48. The stock had a trading volume of 771,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $980.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $917.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,082.79.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

