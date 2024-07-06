Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. 2,700,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

