Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 37,002 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 172,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,151,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 95,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.82. 1,251,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

