Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 239,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,175. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

