Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 80,897 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,897 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 308.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,215,000 after purchasing an additional 179,008 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $392,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.03. The company had a trading volume of 923,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,949. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $303.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

