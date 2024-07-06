Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after buying an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.51. The stock had a trading volume of 222,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,185. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $345.68.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

