Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.18% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FLQM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,904 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.