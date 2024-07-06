Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,194 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

PAVE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 944,331 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.