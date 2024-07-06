Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,259 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. 1,513,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,006. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

